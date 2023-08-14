Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up in Nuh ahead of Independence Day

Mobile internet services were restored in Nuh on Monday as police stepped up security ahead of Independence Day in the Haryana district where communal clashes broke out two weeks ago, police said.

Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet services were completely stopped by the government till August 8. The suspension was subsequently extended till August 13.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.