Modi crossing 100 million followers on X proud moment for India: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossing 100 million followers on his X handle is a proud moment for the country, and he has emerged as a global statesman, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday

Singh was speaking to reporters after addressing the inaugural session of the orientation programme for a fresh batch of MBA students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at its Jagti campus in Jammu.

Asked about Modi crossing the 100-million mark on X the previous day, the minister of state in the prime minister's office (PMO) said everyone is proud of the milestone.

"The kind of popularity he (Modi) enjoys across the world as the longest-serving head of state, most of the other heads of state in other parts in fact look up to him for his advice… he has emerged as a global leader, a global statement, a global counsellor to the galaxy of other heads of state across the world," he said.

Earlier addressing the students, Singh called upon them to gear up in order to take the leadership role of India 2047. "Youth will be the architects of a developed India when it completes the centenary of its Independence in 2047," he said, adding the government is making "tireless efforts" to equip its younger generation with new skills and training and world-class education to mould them into architects of a developed India.