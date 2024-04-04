Congress accuses Centre of "extreme vindictiveness" to Bengal

The Congress on Thursday, 4 April, accused the Modi government of showing "extreme vindictiveness" to the people of West Bengal for rejecting the BJP in 2021 and asked why is it so reluctant to give anything to the state, when it is always so ready to ask when election times come.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Cooch Behar in West Bengal, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said there is perhaps no state whose people have suffered more at the hands of the Modi government.

"The PM should use this opportunity to answer for all his government’s failings in West Bengal: It seems like the PM only goes to West Bengal when he needs to ask for votes. Before this election campaign, the last time he visited the state was for the 2021 Assembly elections (when he visited a record 22 times)," Ramesh said in a post on X. Since then, he has been all over the country but has not felt the need to visit West Bengal even once, the Congress leader said.

Why is the BJP government so reluctant to give anything to Bengal, when they are always so ready to ask when election times come, he asked.

"The Modi Sarkar has shown extreme vindictiveness to the people of West Bengal for rejecting the BJP in 2021. Funds for MGNREGS came to a complete halt within months of the BJP’s loss in the assembly election, and according to the state government, the Central Government’s dues to West Bengal now amount to a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh crore," Ramesh alleged.