Modi govt's flagship insurance schemes, or daylight robbery?

For more than a year, 26-year-old engineering graduate Kundan Kumar of Saran district in Bihar has been trying to unsubscribe from an insurance policy he did not buy in the first place. Without his consent, Kumar’s bank deducted money from his account and enrolled him in the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

Days after his account was debited on 29 December 2022, an upset Kumar sought a copy of his insurance application form from the bank under the RTI Act. On 2 February 2023, his bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), replied, "Application form not found for the aforesaid insurance."

But the bank has not granted him a refund of payments towards this unsolicited insurance policy.

Like him, many across the country have protested unauthorised debits from their bank accounts for the Central government’s insurance schemes. Apart from life insurance, banks have also been enrolling customers without consent in the accident insurance scheme — the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) — without their consent. These complaints also extend to the Centre’s micro-pension scheme, called Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

While Kumar was enrolled in PMJJBY without his consent, his mother was enrolled in APY, he said. Once a customer is subscribed to these schemes, the fees are deducted automatically from his/her/their accounts annually.

While the PMJJBY premium is Rs 436 a year, PMSBY costs Rs 20 a year. PMJJBY provides a cover of Rs 2 lakh to a policyholder’s nominee in the event of death due to any reason. The PMSBY provides Rs 2 lakh in case of death in an accident, and Rs 1 lakh in case of severe injury.

The APY offers a monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60. The monthly fee depends on the pension plan selected.