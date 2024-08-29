Modi's speeches vs reality: Kharge slams govt over issue of women's safety

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 29 August hit out at the Centre over women's safety, saying prime minister Narendra Modi has talked about the issue many times in his speeches from the Red Fort but his government has not done anything concrete that could prevent crimes against women.

Kharge asserted that crimes against women are a serious issue and preventing these crimes is a big challenge for the country.

"We all have to unite and find solutions to this by taking along every section of the society," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

His remarks come amid uproar against the backdrop of the nationwide outcry over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and also cases of rape of girls in other parts of the country.

"Any injustice done to our women is intolerable, painful and highly condemnable. We need to 'ensure equal rights to daughters', not 'Beti Bachao'," Kharge said.