Monsoon toll in Thane rises to 18 as nearly 800 people affected

The administration said four people have been missing since 24 July after being swept away in floodwaters or drowning in water bodies. Search operations are continuing to trace them.

A total of 229 families, comprising 797 people, have been affected by rain-induced disasters, including landslides, overflowing rivers and structural collapses. Those displaced have been accommodated in relief camps set up by the authorities.

The report said 187 houses have either been completely destroyed or partially damaged by the heavy rain. Five huts, a community hall and an anganwadi centre also suffered damage due to intense rainfall and strong winds.

The adverse weather has also affected livelihoods, with three poultry units reporting losses during the spell of heavy rain.

District authorities said relief, rescue and restoration work is continuing in the affected areas as officials monitor the situation.

With PTI inputs