Monsoon toll in Thane rises to 18 as nearly 800 people affected
Heavy rains leave homes damaged, families displaced and four people still missing in flood-related incidents
The death toll from monsoon-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 18, while nearly 800 people have been affected by landslides, flooding and wall collapses during the ongoing rainy season, officials said on Tuesday.
According to a district administration report, two deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities linked to the monsoon to 18. Seventeen people have also sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents across the district.
Thane, which borders Mumbai, witnessed several days of heavy rainfall this month, triggering flooding, wall collapses and other weather-related emergencies in multiple areas.
The administration said four people have been missing since 24 July after being swept away in floodwaters or drowning in water bodies. Search operations are continuing to trace them.
A total of 229 families, comprising 797 people, have been affected by rain-induced disasters, including landslides, overflowing rivers and structural collapses. Those displaced have been accommodated in relief camps set up by the authorities.
The report said 187 houses have either been completely destroyed or partially damaged by the heavy rain. Five huts, a community hall and an anganwadi centre also suffered damage due to intense rainfall and strong winds.
The adverse weather has also affected livelihoods, with three poultry units reporting losses during the spell of heavy rain.
District authorities said relief, rescue and restoration work is continuing in the affected areas as officials monitor the situation.
With PTI inputs