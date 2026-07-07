Mumbai shuts schools as heavy rain lashes city under orange alert

Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept the city under an orange alert for heavy rain and gusty conditions, prompting the closure of all schools and colleges as a precaution.

Government, private and civic-run educational institutions across the city were ordered shut for the day after relentless rain on Monday brought large parts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a halt. Several roads were waterlogged, trees were uprooted and multiple incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The IMD’s orange alert, the third stage in its four-tier warning system, signals the likelihood of severe weather capable of causing major disruption to transport and essential services, including power supply.