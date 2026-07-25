Month-long CJP agitation ends as Centre accepts demands, Pradhan quits

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its nationwide agitation after the Centre accepted its key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters and compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

The announcement came hours after Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ending weeks of political pressure generated by a month-long student-led movement that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and spread across several states.

The breakthrough followed multiple rounds of talks between representatives of the government and the CJP. Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh represented the Centre, while CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka led the protesters' delegation.

Negotiations had continued over two days after an initial round failed to resolve the protesters' principal demand for Pradhan's resignation. Addressing a joint press conference, Nadda said the government would provide "honourable compensation", in accordance with existing rules, to the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET cancellation.

He also announced that all FIRs registered against protesters during the agitation would be withdrawn. The government further agreed to consider the CJP's five-point charter on examination reforms in future consultations, according to officials present at the talks.