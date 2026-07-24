Youth protest: CJP hardens stance, sets 24-hour deadline for Pradhan's exit

The government was represented by Nadda and fellow Union minister Jitendra Singh, while the CJP delegation was led by its national spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Ranka said the government had agreed in principle to two of the organisation's demands — Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and other legal cases against students participating in the protests.

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," Ranka said.

Clearly, no consensus could be reached on the CJP's central demand for Pradhan's resignation.

During the meeting, the CJP submitted a memorandum reiterating that its key demands were "non-negotiable".

"We have arrived at a clear consensus that our demands — the resignation of Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors — are non-negotiable. Furthermore, the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally thrashed by their forces," the memorandum stated.