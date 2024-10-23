Delhi air pollution: More areas move into severe AQI category

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on 23 October, Wednesday morning as its air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an overall AQI of 363, ever as more areas fell into the 'severe' zone.

The Jahangirpuri monitoring station registered a 'severe' AQI of 418, while Vivek Vihar's reading was 407 and Anand Vihar's 402.

At 9:00 a.m., the AQI at Sonia Vihar was close to the 'severe' category at 398, while Wazirpur recorded 396.

Overall, the city's AQI at 9 a.m. was 363.

The city was covered in a thick layer of smog as almost all weather monitoring stations fell into the red zone, with more areas moving into the maroon zone of the Central Pollution Control Board's colour-coded warnings.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'