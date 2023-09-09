Over 1,000 kids sexually abused in own home in 2022: Kerala child rights panel

Most cases of sexual assault on children reported in Kerala occurred in the homes of the young survivors, according to a new report from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

According to the annual report for 2022–23, of the total 4,582 cases reported in the state during 2022 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, in as many as 1,004 cases, the crime occurred in the children's homes. For comparison, in 722 cases, the sexual abuse occurred in the houses of the accused while in 648 cases, it occurred in public places.

Children were also subjected to molestation in schools (133 cases), vehicles (102 cases), hotels and lodges (99 cases), religious institutions (60 cases) and hospitals (29 cases). Out of the total cases reported, most were from Thiruvananthapuram (583), while the least were reported from Pathanamthitta district (189).