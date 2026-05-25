'Mother's arm amputated': Week after ITBP surrounded Kanpur police HQ, probe blames 2 hospitals

A revised medical inquiry has held two private hospitals in Kanpur guilty of “serious negligence” and excessive delay in treatment that allegedly resulted in the amputation of the hand of an ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) jawan's mother, prompting police to initiate criminal proceedings against the institutions.

The fresh findings come eight days after ITBP jawan Vikas Singh drew national attention by arriving at the Kanpur Police Commissioner's office carrying his 56-year-old mother's amputated hand in an ice box, alleging police inaction despite repeated complaints against the hospitals involved in her treatment.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said on Monday that the revised inquiry had fixed responsibility on Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital for delays in medical intervention that ultimately cost Nirmala Devi her right hand.

“The earlier report was inconclusive and did not clearly fix responsibility. We sought a point-wise review and a conclusive report,” Lal told PTI.

Based on the latest findings, police are registering an FIR against both hospitals under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 125, which deals with acts endangering life or personal safety.

Fresh inquiry reverses earlier findings

The revised investigation was conducted by a team constituted by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and included senior police officers, medical experts and an ITBP doctor.

According to the inquiry report, treatment delays at both hospitals were severe enough to significantly worsen the patient's condition and directly contributed to the eventual amputation.

The case had triggered widespread public outrage after Singh alleged that his mother was denied timely and adequate treatment despite her condition deteriorating rapidly.

Family alleges injection triggered complications

According to Singh, his mother was admitted to Krishna Hospital on 13 May after developing breathing-related complications.