'Mother's arm amputated': Week after ITBP surrounded Kanpur police HQ, probe blames 2 hospitals
Revised inquiry finds treatment delays at two private hospitals led to amputation of ITBP jawan's mother's hand; FIR to be registered under BNS provisions
A revised medical inquiry has held two private hospitals in Kanpur guilty of “serious negligence” and excessive delay in treatment that allegedly resulted in the amputation of the hand of an ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) jawan's mother, prompting police to initiate criminal proceedings against the institutions.
The fresh findings come eight days after ITBP jawan Vikas Singh drew national attention by arriving at the Kanpur Police Commissioner's office carrying his 56-year-old mother's amputated hand in an ice box, alleging police inaction despite repeated complaints against the hospitals involved in her treatment.
Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said on Monday that the revised inquiry had fixed responsibility on Krishna Hospital and Paras Hospital for delays in medical intervention that ultimately cost Nirmala Devi her right hand.
“The earlier report was inconclusive and did not clearly fix responsibility. We sought a point-wise review and a conclusive report,” Lal told PTI.
Based on the latest findings, police are registering an FIR against both hospitals under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 125, which deals with acts endangering life or personal safety.
Fresh inquiry reverses earlier findings
The revised investigation was conducted by a team constituted by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and included senior police officers, medical experts and an ITBP doctor.
According to the inquiry report, treatment delays at both hospitals were severe enough to significantly worsen the patient's condition and directly contributed to the eventual amputation.
The case had triggered widespread public outrage after Singh alleged that his mother was denied timely and adequate treatment despite her condition deteriorating rapidly.
Family alleges injection triggered complications
According to Singh, his mother was admitted to Krishna Hospital on 13 May after developing breathing-related complications.
During treatment, an injection allegedly caused severe swelling in her right hand, which subsequently developed a serious infection.
As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Paras Hospital, where doctors reportedly informed the family that the infection had spread extensively and that amputation was the only remaining option.
Nirmala Devi's hand was amputated on 17 May.
The incident gained emotional resonance after Singh appeared before police carrying the severed limb in an ice box.
Breaking down while addressing officials, the jawan had said it was the same hand with which his mother had fed him throughout his childhood.
Police deny confrontation with ITBP
The controversy also led to speculation about tensions between the police and the ITBP after a large number of paramilitary personnel gathered outside the police commissioner's office during discussions on the case.
Commissioner Lal dismissed reports of any standoff between the two organisations.
“There was no standoff or disagreement between the police and the ITBP,” he said.
According to Lal, ITBP Commandant Gaurav and the force's medical officer had been invited for discussions relating to the inquiry findings, and the presence of a large contingent outside the premises created a misleading impression.
“The media and social media projected it as a siege-like situation, which was incorrect. The personnel were asked to leave the premises and they complied immediately,” he said.
Police seek action over procedural lapses
The police commissioner said a report had also been sent to senior ITBP authorities, including the Director General, seeking departmental action over what he described as procedural lapses connected to the episode.
However, Commandant Gaurav said he was unaware of any such communication.
“So far, no clarification has been sought from me by my senior officers. If any such letter has been sent, it will be examined by the higher authorities,” he said.
With the revised inquiry now fixing responsibility on both hospitals, investigators are expected to proceed with criminal action as the case continues to draw scrutiny over medical negligence and accountability in private healthcare institutions.
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