Motorist hit by speeding BMW in Worli on 20 July dies in hospital

A 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on 20 July has died in hospital, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road at Worli Seaface when Vinod Lad, employed as a supervisor with a Thane-based transport firm, was returning to his house nearby where he lived with his cousin, the official said.

Those present at the spot took Lad to hospital and also called the police, he added.

"He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five-star hotel in Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving," the official said.