Motorist hit by speeding BMW in Worli on 20 July dies in hospital
The accident happened on Worli seaface when Vinod Lad was returning home nearby, a police official said
A 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on 20 July has died in hospital, a police official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road at Worli Seaface when Vinod Lad, employed as a supervisor with a Thane-based transport firm, was returning to his house nearby where he lived with his cousin, the official said.
Those present at the spot took Lad to hospital and also called the police, he added.
"He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five-star hotel in Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving," the official said.
Incidentally, on 9 July, a speeding BMW had rammed into a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing Kaveri Nakhwa and severely injuring her husband Pradip. The accused Mihir Shah, his family driver and father were arrested for alleged attempts to destroy evidence and mislead investigators, as well as other offences.
On 22 July, a speeding Audi had left three persons injured in Mulund on the city's north-east tip after it collided with two autorickshaws.
On 19 May, a Porsche driven by a minor in an inebriated condition had knocked down a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, the state's second largest city, leaving two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh dead.
The case made national headlines after the minor was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms, and a police probe found several attempts to destroy evidence, including swapping of blood samples meant for alcohol tests.
