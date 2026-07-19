MP clears draft UCC, proposes mandatory registration of live-in relationships

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, paving the way for a common civil law in the state that criminalises triple talaq and nikah halala, prohibits polygamy and mandates the registration of marriages, divorces and live-in relationships.

The Bill, which will be introduced during the Monsoon session of the Assembly beginning Monday, also grants equal legal rights to children regardless of whether they are biological, adopted, born through surrogacy or assisted reproductive technology (ART), while exempting Scheduled Tribes covered under Articles 342 and 366 (Clause 25) of the Constitution.

The proposed legislation requires couples in a live-in relationship to submit a statement to the Registrar within one month of commencing cohabitation. Partners must be at least 18 years old, must not already be married, should not fall within prohibited degrees of relationship and must enter the arrangement voluntarily.

Failure to register a live-in relationship within a month could attract imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of Rs 10,000. Providing false information is punishable with up to three months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000, while failing to submit the required statement despite notice from the Registrar could invite up to six months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

The Bill further provides that children born out of live-in relationships will have legal status. A woman abandoned by her male partner in such a relationship will be entitled to seek maintenance through a competent court, similar to the rights available to a legally wedded wife.

Marriage, divorce and succession

The draft legislation makes the registration of marriages and divorces mandatory across all religions, except for exempted tribal communities.

It prescribes monogamy for all communities and prohibits triple talaq. A person may have only one living spouse at a time, while marriages based on invalid consent or within prohibited relationships, unless permitted by custom, would not be recognised.

The Bill also criminalises nikah halala, making it an offence to compel, promote or facilitate the practice as a condition for remarriage between divorced spouses.

Under its gender-neutral succession framework, sons and daughters would enjoy equal inheritance rights irrespective of their marital status, while widows and widowers would have equal rights over a deceased spouse's estate.

The legislation also provides equal legal recognition to children born through marriage, live-in relationships, adoption, surrogacy and ART. In child custody disputes, courts would be required to prioritise the best interests and overall welfare of the child.

Cabinet approval

The Cabinet approved the draft during a special meeting held at Jagdishpur, formerly known as Islam Nagar, near Bhopal. The state government renamed the village in 2023.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the proposed law would establish a uniform legal framework applicable to all communities, except those specifically exempted under the Constitution.