MP government backs down, no action against VIT Bhopal students after rampage

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday, 2 December assured the state Assembly that no punitive action would be taken against students who protested at VIT Bhopal over deteriorating water quality that sparked a jaundice scare on campus.

He emphasised that the university’s internal systems were “not right from the humanitarian point of view” and warned that the government was prepared to initiate strict action against the management.

Responding to questions from Opposition Congress MLAs, Parmar said that four of the 18 drinking water distribution points on campus were found to be contaminated during testing. Congress leaders sought to corner the government over unrest on the premises, where nearly 4,000 students had gone on a rampage on 25 November.

A state-appointed inquiry committee had found that the university administration allegedly attempted to suppress information about a jaundice outbreak, contributing to students’ anger.

Parmar informed the House that fresh samples of drinking water and food items were collected on 26 November. He said: “Upon testing the drinking water samples, four out of 18 distribution points were found to be contaminated. The Registrar of VIT University was instructed to eliminate bacterial contamination at all points. The Public Health Engineering Department has been directed to submit updated test reports.”

According to university records shared with the government, 23 male students and 13 female students had shown symptoms consistent with jaundice. The university, however, questioned the testing methodology. A VIT spokesperson said the samples were collected from Hostel-1, which “did not report a single jaundice case”, and added that the use of “used mineral water bottles” for sample collection might have compromised results.