Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam SSP transferred over Ganesh Chaturthi clash

Ratlam senior superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha was transferred overnight on 10 September and has been posted as superintendent of police of Bhopal GRP.

Lodha's transfer came four hours after a memorandum was submitted by the 'Samastha Hindu Samaj, Ratlam' [whole Hindu community of Ratlam] to Ratlam collector Rajesh Batham.

Per the memorandum, SSP Lodha's allegation that a stone was thrown at him during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on 7 September was found to be only a 'rumour' after investigation.

The memorandum also alleged that the police lathi-charged and used tear gas shells on the Hindu community protesters, injuring several people and killing one Prakash Meda.

It was also alleged in this memorandum that despite having CCTV footage, the administration did not take any action against the stone-pelting Muslims.