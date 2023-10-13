MP state services main exam postponed to Dec due to Assembly Elections

Madhya Pradesh State Services Main Examination 2022, scheduled to begin on 30 October and continue till 4 November, has been postponed by nearly two months following announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections, an official said on Thursday, 12 October.

Now this examination will be held from 26 December to 31 December, said the official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

"After considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of the announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections by the Election Commission, we have decided to extend the dates of the State Services Main Examination 2022," MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI.

He informed that 13,000 candidates, who were successful in the state services preliminary examination, will appear in the main test.

Panchbhai said with the main examination getting pushed ahead, candidates will get more time to prepare for it.