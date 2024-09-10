Mpox patient at LNJP hospital stable, no need to panic: Delhi health minister

The mpox patient admitted to the LNJP Hospital is in stable condition, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday, 10 September.

Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection at the hospital earlier in the day to assess its preparations for dealing with cases of mpox and dengue.

"There is one confirmed patient of mpox at LNJP hospital. He has a travel history and it is believed that he got infected during his travel abroad," the minister said.

"The patient has been isolated in a separate ward. He is in a stable condition," he added.

The 26-year-old patient, a resident of Haryana's Hisar, has only genital ulcers and skin rashes but no fever, a health department official said. The patient was kept in the disaster management ward of the hospital, according to a statement from the health department.

Bharadwaj emphasised that there was no need to panic over mpox as it spreads through contact, not through the air.

The Union health ministry on Monday, 9 September said that it was an "isolated case" and there was no immediate risk to the public.

"The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities," the ministry had said.

The patient was admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital on Saturday, 7 September.