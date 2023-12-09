MPs do accept gifts but does it amount to contempt of Parliament?

Mahua Moitra has been expelled by the Lok Sabha as member for breaching rules and compromising national security by sharing login credentials to the members’ portal. The rules, however, are non-existent and have never been framed. This will certainly be one of the grounds on which she will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, PDT Achary, reiterated on Friday, 8 December that while the question is “whether giving someone the password and account details is against a set rule. There is no such rule in the Rule Book of the House. If there is no rule, how can it be said she violated the rule?”

Moitra has also argued that while she has been punished for violating the members’ code of ethics and for accepting ‘cash’ for asking questions in the House, there is no code that disallows members from accepting gifts from ‘friends’ and there is no evidence of any money trail. Indeed, the ethics committee has left it to the CBI to find the money trail. But then, how was she punished if there was no evidence of one?

Her explanations cut no ice with the ethics committee and she was of course not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. This will constitute another ground for her to challenge the decision. While House proceedings generally cannot be challenged in any court of law, the Supreme Court in 2007 had ruled that such immunity is not absolute and if procedures violate the fundamental rights of a citizen, they were not beyond judicial scrutiny.