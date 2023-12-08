Cash-for-query: Ethics panel recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Parliament

The Ethics Committee, which tabled its report in the alleged cash for Parliament questions case involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, has recommended for her "expulsion" and an intense legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner.

The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday, 8 December by Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Sonkar.

In the report, sources said, "The Committee has made three recommendations to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Moitra which it has examined elaborately."

The source said that the Committee has mentioned Moitra's 'unethical conduct' and 'contempt of the House' in sharing her login credentials of Lok Sabha portal to unauthorised persons and its impact on the 'National Security'.

The source said, "The Committee in its report recommended that the serious misdemeanors on the part of Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommended that Moitra may be expelled from the Membership of Lok Sabha."

The source also said that "in view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Moitra, the Committee recommended for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner".