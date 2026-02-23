MSRDC to refund Rs 5.16 cr toll after 33-hour Mumbai–Pune Expressway gridlock

In a major relief measure for more than one lakh motorists caught in a 33-hour traffic standstill on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced a full refund of toll charges amounting to Rs 5.16 crore.

The prolonged congestion was triggered on the evening of 3 February after a gas tanker overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel in the Khandala Ghat section, close to Khopoli. The incident led to the closure of one carriageway and severe restrictions on the other, bringing traffic to a complete halt. By the following evening, vehicle queues had stretched for nearly 20 kilometres.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded on the expressway for hours without adequate access to drinking water, food or sanitation facilities. Women, children and elderly passengers were among the worst affected during the ordeal.

Although authorities ordered the immediate suspension of toll collection once the scale of the disruption became clear, officials later acknowledged that charges had already been deducted from several motorists’ FASTag accounts before the halt could be fully enforced at toll plazas.

A senior MSRDC official said the corporation had decided to refund all tolls collected after the suspension order was issued. The total refund of Rs 5.16 crore will be credited directly to the FASTag accounts of affected vehicle owners in the coming days. The reimbursement will apply to tolls collected on both carriageways of the expressway.