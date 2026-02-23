Multi-scheme DBT scam unearthed in Rajasthan: PM-Kisan, pension, disaster relief targeted

An investigation by The Indian Express has revealed an extensive network allegedly diverting funds from government DBT (direct benefit transfer) schemes in Rajasthan, with police probing what officials described as a parallel 'cyber sarkar' involving agents, e-mitra operators and government functionaries.

The probe has so far led to 51 arrests and the identification of thousands of suspected illegal beneficiaries, officials involved in the investigation told The Indian Express.

Five individuals — Hazari Lal, 35; Dinesh Kumar, 38; Bhagwan Das, 30; Biram Lal, 25; and Ram Dayal, 25 — are believed to be among those roped in by intermediaries who allegedly used Aadhaar details to channel money from schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), the Rajasthan Social Security Pension Scheme (RajSSP) and the Rajasthan Disaster Management Information System (DMIS), investigators told The Indian Express.

The testimonies

Hazari Lal, a resident of Rajpura in Sikar district, told the national daily that he was approached by a 15-year-old about two years ago seeking a photo of his Aadhaar card for a government scheme, promising half the proceeds. Eight days later, Lal received Rs 5,000. The man who allegedly handed over the money, Ram Babu, is now in police custody; Lal claimed he still does not know under which scheme the payment was made.

Dinesh Kumar, a mobile shop owner in Battukheri village in Jhalawar, recalled filling a form and sharing Aadhaar details “as everyone was doing so”. His wife later received money under PM-Kisan and he received Rs 32,000 in one instalment a few months ago, despite not owning land. Under PM-Kisan, Rs 6,000 is provided annually to eligible landholding farmer families in three equal instalments.

Ram Dayal, who runs a small clinic in Madanpura village, said he alerted authorities after Rs 33,000 was credited to his account without his knowledge.