Mumbai: 30,000 illegal mobile sims destroyed after probe

"It has been designed and implemented by DoT with a vision to analyse, identify and weed out fake/forged, non bonafide mobile connections for curbing the menace of cyber crimes, it compares subscriber photos and database provided by TSPs, and the output is generated in groups of similar photos of subscriber with different names," Jakhar said.



He admitted that such is the expertise level of fraudsters that they have created fake proof of identity/address documents, which can never be detected by human beings by analysing a single case in isolation.



As mobile connections subscribed on fake/forged documents may be used in cyber-crime, financial frauds, anti-national activities etc, the DoT took up the challenge for preventing cyber-crimes using ASTR - the NextGen platform for detecting and weeding out fake/forged SIMs.



Meanwhile, a total of 6 FIRs have been lodged by the Malabar Hill, V. P. Marg, D. B. Marg, D. N. Nagar, Sahar and Bangurnagar police stations in Mumbai.