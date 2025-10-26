Firefighters avert major tragedy in Mumbai; 8 rescued from Kandivali high rise, 3 in ICU
The fire originated in the hall of a second-floor flat and was primarily confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, and wooden furniture, fire officials confirmed
Eight residents, including three children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a high-rise residential building in Kandivali West early on Sunday morning, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said. Three of the rescued occupants were admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) after suffering from severe suffocation caused by smoke inhalation.
The incident took place at around 7.45 am in Agarwal Residency, a 16-storey building located on Shankar Lane. The fire originated in the hall of a second-floor flat and was primarily confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, and wooden furniture, fire officials confirmed.
According to a senior civic official, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes of the fire brigade’s arrival.
“The fire, which was confined to electric wiring, installations and wooden furniture in the hall of the flat, was extinguished by 8.05 am. Eight residents, comprising two adult males, three adult females and three children, were rescued from the building by fire brigade personnel,” the official said.
Those who sustained serious suffocation-related injuries were identified as Chintan Abhay Kothari (45), Khyati Chintan Kothari (42), and Jyoti Abhay Kothari (66). They were admitted to the ICU at Tunga Hospital in Malad West. Doctors have described their condition as stable and said they are responding well to treatment.
Five other family members — Parth Kothari (39), Riddhi Parth Kothari (36), Ayara Parth Kothari (6), Pranj Parth Kothari (3), and Mahavir Chintan Kothari (7) — were treated for mild smoke inhalation and later discharged after observation.
Officials said the quick response from the fire brigade and the building’s emergency team helped prevent the blaze from spreading to higher floors. Fire tenders, water tankers and rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot as part of the coordinated operation.
Residents of nearby flats were temporarily evacuated as a precaution while the firefighting operation was under way. Power supply to the affected section of the building was cut off to prevent short circuits.
No structural damage was reported, and cooling operations continued for more than an hour after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a probe has been launched to ascertain whether it was triggered by an electrical short circuit or a faulty appliance, officials said.
With PTI inputs
