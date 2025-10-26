Firefighters avert major tragedy in Mumbai; 8 rescued from Kandivali high rise, 3 in ICU

Eight residents, including three children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a high-rise residential building in Kandivali West early on Sunday morning, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said. Three of the rescued occupants were admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) after suffering from severe suffocation caused by smoke inhalation.

The incident took place at around 7.45 am in Agarwal Residency, a 16-storey building located on Shankar Lane. The fire originated in the hall of a second-floor flat and was primarily confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, and wooden furniture, fire officials confirmed.

According to a senior civic official, the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes of the fire brigade’s arrival.

“The fire, which was confined to electric wiring, installations and wooden furniture in the hall of the flat, was extinguished by 8.05 am. Eight residents, comprising two adult males, three adult females and three children, were rescued from the building by fire brigade personnel,” the official said.