Mumbai assault complaint from 2009 exposes alleged serial abuse of deaf women

A complaint filed by a deaf and mute woman over a sexual assault that allegedly took place in Mumbai in 2009 has led to the arrest of a man accused of repeatedly abusing and blackmailing several women from the speech and hearing impaired community, police said.

The accused, Mahesh Pawar, was arrested on 13 December after the survivor recently broke her silence, prompted by the suicide attempt of another woman who was allegedly sexually harassed by him.

Disturbed by the incident, the survivor shared her experience during a video call with friends and colleagues who are part of a WhatsApp group, police officials said.

According to the police, the survivor, a resident of Mumbai’s western suburbs, communicated in sign language that she had been drugged and raped by Pawar when she was a minor.

She later informed her husband and, with support from the Thane Deaf Association president Vaibhav Ghaisis, activist Mohammed Farhan Khan, sign language interpreter Madhu Keni, and a retired officer from the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities Divyangjan, approached the police.

Her statement was recorded in camera at the Kurar police station, with Keni acting as interpreter. Pawar was arrested a few hours later from Virar in Palghar district, officials said.