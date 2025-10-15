Mumbai man pursuing PhD in US booked for sexual abuse

Police have lodged a case against a 29-year-old Mumbai-based man pursuing a PhD in the United States for allegedly sexually abusing, threatening, and assaulting a 31-year-old woman studying in the same country, on the false pretext of marriage, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, a resident of Lower Parel in central Mumbai, and the victim, who resides in Mahim, both hail from the city. The accused’s father holds a senior position in a private bank, they added.

According to police, the alleged offences occurred between 1 January and 12 June at a luxury hotel in Bandra and in the US. “The incident came to light when the victim recently approached the Bandra police station with a complaint against the accused person,” an official said.

The FIR stated that the accused is a doctoral student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He first met the victim through a matrimonial contact and after several meetings, asked her to book a room at a Bandra hotel to discuss “important things in life”. Once there, he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the official said.