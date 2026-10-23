Mumbai on alert after threat email names mayor’s office, Bachchan home, Diljit concert
Nothing suspicious found during search of the mayor’s office as police investigate the message and tighten security
A threat email sent to Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde prompts heightened security at several locations
A search of the mayor’s office at the BMC headquarters finds nothing suspicious
Police are investigating threats naming Amitabh Bachchan’s home, a school and Diljit Dosanjh’s concert venue
Mumbai police and security agencies stepped up vigilance on Friday after an email sent to mayor Ritu Tawde threatened attacks at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert, an official said.
The message claimed that an explosion would occur at 3.11 pm in the mayor’s office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Authorities searched the premises but found nothing suspicious.
According to police, the email was also addressed to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. It threatened a grenade attack on a school on 31 October and an attack on Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, between 31 October and 27 November.
The message also named Dosanjh’s 27 November concert in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area as a potential target.
Police said the email contained references to “Khalistan”. Its authenticity and the identity of the sender are under investigation.
Authorities are working to trace the message’s origin and assess the threats, the official said.
As a precaution, instructions have been issued to strengthen security and surveillance at the mayor’s office, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions and other locations mentioned in the email.
With PTI inputs