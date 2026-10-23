Mumbai on alert after threat email names mayor’s office, Bachchan home, Diljit concert

According to police, the email was also addressed to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. It threatened a grenade attack on a school on 31 October and an attack on Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, between 31 October and 27 November.

The message also named Dosanjh’s 27 November concert in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area as a potential target.

Police said the email contained references to “Khalistan”. Its authenticity and the identity of the sender are under investigation.

Authorities are working to trace the message’s origin and assess the threats, the official said.

As a precaution, instructions have been issued to strengthen security and surveillance at the mayor’s office, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions and other locations mentioned in the email.

With PTI inputs