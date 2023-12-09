Mumbai 'Peace Meeting' flays Israel for 'bombardment and massacre' in Gaza Strip

Thousands of people converged at the Azad Maidan to flay Israel and express support to Palestine as the conflict rages in the Gaza strip with huge atrocities on the Palestinians trapped there, on Friday, 7 December.

The gathering, 'Shanti Sabha' (Peace Meeting) was organised by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in which representatives of different religions joined and declared solidarity with the Palestinians while slamming Israel for the continued attacks in Gaza Strip.

Speakers at the Peace Meeting, including VBA President Prakash Ambedkar, adopted a resolution, signed by various religious delegates expressing deep concerns and alarm over the ongoing genocide in Gaza Strip.

It gave a call to the Central government to immediately condemn the attacks by Israel, show unconditional solidarity with Palestinians, a stop to the collective punishment on the civilians, and a permanent ceasefire there.

The meeting noted that the bombarding by Israel on Gaza Strip for the past 50 days has killed more than 15,000 people including 10,000 women and children, making the ongoing 'massacre the deadliest phase endured by the people of Palestine living in Gaza Strip'.