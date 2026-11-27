Mumbai police step up security for Diljit Dosanjh concert after threat email
More than 500 police personnel will be deployed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with security checks at all five entrances
Police said a threat email received on the anniversary of the 26/11 attacks named the concert venue, Metro stations and the mayor’s office.
Bomb disposal teams swept the racecourse, and private security staff will assist police at Friday’s concert.
Police will enforce a no-car zone around the venue, and organisers have barred banners, posters, signs and flags.
Mumbai police will deploy more than 500 personnel at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday for singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert after an email threatened violence at the venue and elsewhere in the city, officials said.
The email arrived on Thursday, the anniversary of the 26 November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Officials said it threatened blasts at the racecourse, Metro stations and the mayor’s office. It also made references to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have swept the venue. Police will screen concertgoers at all five gates, up from the three originally planned. Dog squads and an Anti-Narcotics Cell team will also be on site, along with private security staff.
An official said a no-car zone would extend 500 to 700 metres around the racecourse and parking would be unavailable at the venue. Police had yet to announce any road diversions.
The concert is part of Dosanjh’s RuPay AURA India Tour 2026. Organisers have prohibited concertgoers from bringing posters, banners, signs or flags into the racecourse.