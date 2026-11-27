Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have swept the venue. Police will screen concertgoers at all five gates, up from the three originally planned. Dog squads and an Anti-Narcotics Cell team will also be on site, along with private security staff.

An official said a no-car zone would extend 500 to 700 metres around the racecourse and parking would be unavailable at the venue. Police had yet to announce any road diversions.

The concert is part of Dosanjh’s RuPay AURA India Tour 2026. Organisers have prohibited concertgoers from bringing posters, banners, signs or flags into the racecourse.