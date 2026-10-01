Mumbai: Pride and prayers in Ghatkopar for Captain Smit Machchhar

Captain Smit Machchhar’s neighbours in Mumbai say they are proud of him and are praying for his recovery following the reported cockpit attack

His parents have travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he is receiving treatment, with residents helping them reach the airport

The Ghatkopar housing society plans to celebrate his return; friends remember him as calm, kind-hearted and helpful

Neighbours of Captain Smit Machchhar in Ghatkopar expressed pride in the Indian pilot on Thursday and prayed for his recovery after he was reportedly stabbed by his co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Machchhar has been praised for reportedly resisting an attempt by the co-pilot to crash flight FZ1073 on Wednesday. The incident has drawn international attention, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The exact sequence of events or official details of the probe have been withheld at this time.

Latest reports say the identity and motive of the co-pilot accused of stabbing his captain aboard a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv remain unclear on Thursday, as investigators examined the cockpit attack that sent the aircraft into a steep descent and forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi and UAE authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway but have disclosed few details. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had been arrested.

In a CNN interview broadcast on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu identified the suspect as an Omani national and said he was being questioned in Saudi Arabia. The suspect’s name and condition had not been disclosed.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said overnight that Machchhar, whose actions have drawn widespread praise, was reportedly in a stable condition.

US President Donald Trump said he had discussed the incident at length with Netanyahu by telephone. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he speculated about the attacker’s motive, but authorities had not publicly established one.

Netanyahu also said he had spoken to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who agreed that Israel could participate in questioning the suspect.

Israel’s foreign ministry said those aboard included people from Israel, India and the UAE. The US State Department confirmed that four passengers held American citizenship.