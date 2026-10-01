Mumbai: Pride and prayers in Ghatkopar for Captain Smit Machchhar
Neighbours help his parents reach Saudi Arabia, pray for the injured pilot’s recovery and recall his calm nature as they plan a grand welcome on his return
Captain Smit Machchhar’s neighbours in Mumbai say they are proud of him and are praying for his recovery following the reported cockpit attack
His parents have travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he is receiving treatment, with residents helping them reach the airport
The Ghatkopar housing society plans to celebrate his return; friends remember him as calm, kind-hearted and helpful
Neighbours of Captain Smit Machchhar in Ghatkopar expressed pride in the Indian pilot on Thursday and prayed for his recovery after he was reportedly stabbed by his co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Machchhar has been praised for reportedly resisting an attempt by the co-pilot to crash flight FZ1073 on Wednesday. The incident has drawn international attention, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The exact sequence of events or official details of the probe have been withheld at this time.
Latest reports say the identity and motive of the co-pilot accused of stabbing his captain aboard a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv remain unclear on Thursday, as investigators examined the cockpit attack that sent the aircraft into a steep descent and forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi and UAE authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway but have disclosed few details. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had been arrested.
In a CNN interview broadcast on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu identified the suspect as an Omani national and said he was being questioned in Saudi Arabia. The suspect’s name and condition had not been disclosed.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said overnight that Machchhar, whose actions have drawn widespread praise, was reportedly in a stable condition.
US President Donald Trump said he had discussed the incident at length with Netanyahu by telephone. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he speculated about the attacker’s motive, but authorities had not publicly established one.
Netanyahu also said he had spoken to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who agreed that Israel could participate in questioning the suspect.
Israel’s foreign ministry said those aboard included people from Israel, India and the UAE. The US State Department confirmed that four passengers held American citizenship.
The pilot previously lived with his parents at Swastik Heights in Ghatkopar before moving to Dubai a few years ago. His parents have now travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Dr Jinit Shah, a neighbour who has known Machchhar for more than 15 years, described him as kind-hearted and willing to help others. He said the pilot’s parents had left to be beside their son during his treatment.
Residents rallied around the family after learning of the incident. Building chairman Ashok Makwana and fellow resident Laxmikant Joshi, both close friends of Machchhar’s father Upendra, said they stayed with the family throughout Wednesday and offered support.
Neighbours also helped the parents prepare for their journey, carrying their luggage downstairs and arranging transport to the airport. Resident Akshay Doshi drove them, with those assisting the family saying they did not want the parents to drive while distressed.
For the housing society, pride in Machchhar’s reported actions has been accompanied by anxiety over his condition. Residents said they were awaiting updates from Saudi Arabia and hoped to organise a grand welcome once he recovered and returned.
His childhood friend Prateek Gandhi, who played cricket with him, remembered Machchhar as calm and composed from an early age.
One neighbour credited the pilot with protecting more than 180 people aboard the aircraft. “He risked his own life to save them,” the neighbour said, adding that the family was deeply worried about his injuries but proud of his courage.
Others offered prayers and support for his parents and brother, describing the wait for medical updates as difficult for the entire community. They said their immediate hope was for reassuring reports about his condition and a speedy recovery.
With agency inputs