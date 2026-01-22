Mumbai set to have woman mayor as ‘general woman’ category picked in lottery

Mumbai is set to get a woman mayor after the ‘general woman’ category was selected in a lottery draw held by the Maharashtra government on Thursday, days after the conclusion of the state’s civic polls.

The Urban Development Department conducted the draw to determine the reservation category for mayoral posts across municipal corporations in Maharashtra for the upcoming term. The outcome confirmed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be led by a woman from the general category.

The lottery system is used to decide whether the mayoral post in each civic body will be reserved for general candidates, women or members of backward classes. Following Thursday’s draw, eligible candidates in the BMC will now be able to file their nominations for the post.

The election of the mayor will take place in a special meeting of the municipal corporation, where elected corporators will vote. The candidate securing a simple majority, more than half of the total strength of the house, will be elected mayor.

However, the process has sparked political controversy. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) boycotted the lottery, alleging irregularities in how the reservation was decided.