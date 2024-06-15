Mumbai students move HC over college ban on religious attire

A group of nine students from a Mumbai college have approached the Bombay High Court to contest a directive imposing a restrictive dress code. The code bans garments that signify religious identity, including burqas, niqabs, hijabs, and caps.

The students, represented by advocate Altaf Khan, have challenged the notice issued by their college, which mandates adherence to a dress code that aims to eliminate visible religious symbols, law news website Bar and Bench reported.

The contentious notice, slated to take effect from the new academic year beginning in June 2024, stipulates that students must wear formal and decent attire that does not reveal their religion.

Specifically, boys are required to wear full or half shirts with normal trousers, while girls are instructed to wear non-revealing Indian or Western dresses. A changing room has been made available for girls. The guidelines were disseminated to second and third-year degree course students via WhatsApp by faculty members.

The students' plea argues that the college, affiliated with Mumbai University and aided by the State of Maharashtra, lacks the legal authority to enforce such a dress code. They claim that the directive is illegal, arbitrary, and unreasonable, infringing on their rights to privacy and freedom of religious expression.