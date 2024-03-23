Thakur College, Mumbai: Students allege coercion to attend 'BJP seminar'

In a startling development at Thakur College in Mumbai, students have alleged that they were compelled to attend a BJP seminar featuring Dhruv Goyal, son of Union minister Piyush Goyal. According to reports, students' ID cards were confiscated, and they were directed to march to a session organised by the college. Piyush Goyal is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate for the Mumbai North seat, under which this college falls.

Raising objections, students observed that the exits were being locked as they headed to the session, seemingly indicating that college authorities anticipated attempts by students to leave. Upon reaching the venue on the seventh floor of the building, students discovered that the session revolved around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's accomplishments.

A video captured by a student during the event and first published by The Free Press Journal has since gone viral on social media platforms. In the footage, a student is heard expressing discontent over the confiscation of their identity cards and the forced attendance at the session, albeit while wishing the party good luck for the upcoming general elections. The student is heard questioning the democratic nature of their coercion into attending the event.

During the session, the college principal, as heard in the video, acknowledges that students have exams scheduled for Saturday, but nonetheless urges them to cast their votes.