Muzaffarnagar riots: 8 acquitted in 2013 riots murder case for lack of evidence

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday acquitted eight people in a murder case linked to the 2013 riots, citing lack of evidence.

Additional district and sessions judge Anurag Panwar acquitted the accused, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish its case, government counsel Narendra Sharma said.

The incident took place on 8 September 2013 in Lank village, where 70-year-old Shakuran was killed. Her son, Yusuf Saifi, had lodged a complaint against nine people.