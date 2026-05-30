‘My music, my films, my poetry — all begin with Bashir Badr’: Vishal Bhardwaj

Even after dementia had taken away much of his memory, legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr would still respond to the mention of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s name — a reflection of a friendship that shaped the director’s life and creative journey for more than four decades.

Bhardwaj, speaking to PTI following Badr’s death at the age of 91, described the poet not merely as a literary influence but as one of the defining figures of his life.

“The track of poetry in my life is the strongest part of my personality, my creativity. My music is because of my poetry. My films are because of my poetry,” Bhardwaj said, adding that he regarded Badr and poet-lyricist Gulzar as parental figures who helped shape his artistic sensibility.

The filmmaker said he was only 19 when he first encountered Badr’s poetry in Meerut, where the poet taught and lived. The introduction came through Badr’s daughter, who was a classmate of Bhardwaj’s sister. After borrowing one of the poet’s books, the young Bhardwaj spent an entire night copying verses into his diary.

What began as admiration soon evolved into a close friendship.

Bhardwaj recalled visiting Badr almost every weekend, listening to newly written poems and memorising them with remarkable ease. Those visits became even more significant after a tragic turning point in Badr’s life.