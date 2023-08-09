Naga tribals hold massive rally in Manipur to urge Centre to resolve Naga political issue

A massive rally was organised by the Naga tribals in Manipur on Wednesday demanding resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement, signed between the Central government and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

Organised by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, the huge rally was held in Manipur’s four Naga-dominated districts -- Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, and Senapati, which are along the Nagaland and Myanmar borders.

After the rallies in the four districts, the UNC submitted memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioners.

Holding placards and banners, the participants of the rally, comprising men and women, gave slogans for early solution to the Naga peace talks.