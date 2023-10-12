Naidu's life under threat in jail, Lokesh tells Amit Shah

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that his father and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's life is under threat in jail.

Lokesh, who met Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday night, alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting with political vendetta to target them.

The TDP leader posted on ‘X’ after the meeting that he apprised Amit Shah of the blatant misuse of state machinery by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the regime revenge against Chandrababu Naidu and the appalling condition in which he has been lodged in the prison where his life is under threat.

Lokesh told the union minister that on one hand Naidu has been arrested while on the other he was being harassed in the name of investigations.

He alleged that the government was trying to create problems even for his mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Brahmani.