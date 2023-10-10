Lokesh appears before CID in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case.

Lokesh reached the CID office at Tadepalli before 10 a.m. The CID officials are likely to question him till 5 p.m.

The CID had served notice to the TDP leader on September 30 under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, directing him to appear before it on October 4.

Later, on a petition by Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed the CID to postpone his interrogation until October 10. The court had asked the TDP general secretary to appear before the CID officer for questioning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day, and also ordered that a lawyer should be allowed.