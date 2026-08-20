Narayana Murthy at 80: Ramesh hails legend who transformed Indian enterprise
Congress leader says Infosys co-founder inspired generations of entrepreneurs while remaining committed to humility, integrity and simplicity
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday paid tribute to Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on his 80th birthday, describing him as a living legend who transformed Indian enterprise and introduced new values to the corporate world.
In a post on X, Ramesh said Murthy had inspired and mentored more than one generation, including several individuals who later became prominent figures in their own right.
“Today is the Sathabhishekam of a living legend, a man who has transformed Indian enterprise, has brought new corporate values, has inspired and mentored a whole generation and more (a few of whom became icons themselves), has spoken his mind freely and frankly, and all along through stunning successes maintained HIS (Humility, Integrity, Simplicity) philosophy and practice,” he said.
Marking “N.R. Narayana Murthy@80”, the Congress leader said the nation saluted and applauded the Infosys co-founder and expressed gratitude for his achievements, principles and contribution to India.
Ramesh also recalled first meeting Murthy 49 years ago and reflected on their long association.
“I still cherish memories of my first meeting with him 49 years ago. It has been my privilege knowing him, being influenced by him, disagreeing with him, arguing with him, but always having my profound respect for him — which I hope has been mutual!” he said.
Murthy, one of India’s most prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders, co-founded Infosys and played a defining role in the emergence of the country’s information technology sector.
With PTI inputs