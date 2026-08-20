Narayana Murthy at 80: Ramesh hails legend who transformed Indian enterprise

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday paid tribute to Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on his 80th birthday, describing him as a living legend who transformed Indian enterprise and introduced new values to the corporate world.

In a post on X, Ramesh said Murthy had inspired and mentored more than one generation, including several individuals who later became prominent figures in their own right.

“Today is the Sathabhishekam of a living legend, a man who has transformed Indian enterprise, has brought new corporate values, has inspired and mentored a whole generation and more (a few of whom became icons themselves), has spoken his mind freely and frankly, and all along through stunning successes maintained HIS (Humility, Integrity, Simplicity) philosophy and practice,” he said.