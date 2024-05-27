Modi, Shah and Fadnavis conspired against Gadkari in Nagpur, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis conspired to ensure the defeat of union minister Nitin Gadkari from the Nagpur constituency during the Lok Sabha elections.

In his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna, Raut wrote, 'To ensure Gadkari’s defeat in Nagpur, Modi, Shah and Fadnavis came together and made worked together (Gadkari yancha Nagpurat parabhav vhava yasathi Modi, Shah, Fadnavis ekatra ale, prayatna kele).'

Raut further claimed that Fadnavis only began campaigning for Gadkari when it became clear that Gadkari was not going to lose: 'When it became evident that Gadkari was not going to be defeated, Fadnavis had no option but to campaign for him (Parabhav hoot nahi yachi khatri patlyawar Fadnavis hey nailajani Nagpurat pracharala utarle).'

Raut, the executive editor of Saamna, also alleged that if Amit Shah regains power, he will aim to remove Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He wrote, 'If you have to save Yogi Adityanath, Modi has to go (Yogi ko bachana hain tau Modi ko jana hain).'

These claims from the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader have prompted strong reactions from the state BJP, which has dismissed them as absurd.