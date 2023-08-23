Nation hails ISRO, scientists say India stakeholder in moon exploration talks

From the Indian President to political leaders to scientists to Bollywood celebrities to the Indian cricket team, everyone joined in the celebrations as India became only the fourth nation the world to land on the moon with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, behind Russia, the US, and China, and the first do so on the moon's south pole.

"I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," President Draupadi Murmu said in a message. "Scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, and made India proud. This is a momentous occasion, an event that happens once in lifetime."

The Congress said this is a "collective success of every Indian" and ISRO's achievement reflects a saga of continuity and is truly fantastic. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said an elated nation with 140 crore aspirations today witnessed yet another achievement in India's six-decade space programme.

"We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India," Kharge said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat."