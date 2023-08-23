On the moon! Chandrayaan-3 touches down as India celebrates

India is literally 'moonstruck' as the much-monitored Chandrayaan-3 has finally touched the moon's surface, with millions of eyes across the world having been trained on the Earth's sole satellite to the moon at this time, courtesy the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With this, India becomes only the fourth nation in the world to have staged a successful moon mission, after Russia, USA, and China.

The Vikram lander aboard Chandrayaan-3 landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days. The final 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 pm, as planned earlier, and ended at 6.05 pm with the craft's Vikram lander touching down on lunar soil.

The Vikram lander was also part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, and had crashed while in the last phase of landing.

The soft landing is a tricky issue as it involves a series of complex manoeuvres consisting of rough and fine braking.

The powered descent of the lander in a horizontal position began from an altitude of about 30 km at about 5.45 p.m. The automatic landing sequence was activated.

During the rough breaking phase, the lander’s speed was brought down from 1,680 m per second to 358 m per second. The altitude was brought down to 7.4 km above the moon.

The next phase was the altitude hold phase where the altitude was brought down to 6.8 km.

Officials seated at the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, had their eyes glued to their monitors.