NMC proposes unique ID for doctors to practise anywhere in India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a nationwide registration system that would give every registered medical practitioner a centrally generated Unique Identification (UID) number, allowing doctors to practise anywhere in India without obtaining a fresh registration or licence in another state.

The proposal is contained in the draft Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified by the NMC on 11 August. The commission has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders before the amendments are finalised.

Under the proposed system, doctors and foreign medical graduates would first be registered with the relevant State Medical Council. The Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC would then generate a UID and register the practitioner in the National Medical Register (NMR).

The UID would effectively serve as a national registration number, making the doctor eligible to practise in any state or Union territory without having to seek a separate registration or licence.

The UID would incorporate the code of the concerned state or Union territory along with the registration number issued by the State Medical Council.

National database to track registration and disciplinary action

The NMR, which would be maintained by the EMRB, is proposed as a central repository of registration and licensing details of medical practitioners across the country.

It would also record disciplinary proceedings and orders issued by State Medical Councils, the EMRB or the NMC, including cases involving suspension, removal and restoration of registration. The register would indicate whether a doctor's licence is active or inactive and record disciplinary action, where applicable.

The proposed system would link the national and state registers, with the EMRB required to ensure that changes made in one are automatically reflected in the other.

The NMC and EMRB would also have the power to issue directions, seek information and records, and monitor State Medical Councils to ensure uniformity, transparency and effective regulation of medical practitioners across the country.