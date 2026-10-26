Navy chief calls for faster induction of new technology amid China concerns

Though these figures reflect the committee's assessment in 2023 rather than a current inventory, they illustrate the scale of the equipment-modernisation gap identified by Parliament.

The Army's artillery modernisation programme has also faced prolonged delays. In July 2026, Parliament's public accounts committee flagged delays in the indigenous Dhanush artillery gun programme and raised concerns about the effect of protracted procurement and production timelines on operational preparedness.

The continued use of legacy equipment has long been a concern for the Army, particularly as it prepares to meet conventional and emerging threats across different terrains. Replacing older systems requires not only the development of new platforms but also sustained investment in manufacturing capacity, testing, supply chains and maintenance infrastructure.

Procurement delays remain another obstacle. A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of emergency procurement by the Army, tabled in Parliament in December 2025, found that 72 per cent of the contracts examined had missed their stipulated delivery timelines. The audit also flagged difficulties in indigenisation and instances in which supply orders were abandoned because of a lack of vendor response, problems in developing items and shortages of specified materials.

These findings raise questions about the gap between identifying operational requirements and delivering the equipment needed to meet them. Faster development of indigenous technology will have limited value if production, procurement and induction continue to lag behind operational needs.

The Navy, meanwhile, is seeking to accelerate the development and induction of indigenous technologies across maritime surveillance, AI, autonomous systems and other emerging fields. The challenge is to ensure that promising innovations become reliable, deployable capabilities rather than remain confined to prototypes and trials.

At 'Swavlamban 2026', the Navy is bringing together the armed forces, industry, start-ups, small businesses and academia to develop indigenous solutions for emerging maritime security challenges. The fifth edition of the seminar is being held on 26 and 27 October.

The debate over military preparedness also has a political dimension. The Narendra Modi government has placed national security and the armed forces prominently in its political messaging, with military operations and displays of defence capability frequently featuring in its projection of strong leadership.

The contrast between that public projection of military strength and the documented shortcomings in equipment modernisation and procurement raises a question about whether political messaging is being matched by the pace of investment and implementation needed to sustain operational readiness.

The issue is not whether India should showcase its military capabilities, but whether the systems, technology and industrial capacity required to maintain them are being developed and inducted quickly enough.