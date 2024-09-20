Nawada: Congress pledges to build houses for Mahadalit victims

The day after more than 80 houses belonging to a Maha Dalit community in Bihar’s Nawada district were set on fire, the Congress vowed to take matters into its own hands if the ruling NDA government in Bihar does not act swiftly to rebuild the victims' homes.

The party had already accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of gross negligence yesterday, 19 September, and deplored his failure to protect vulnerable communities.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, after spending a night with the displaced Dalit families said: “If the government does not repair these houses, the Congress will build homes for them. This is not a mere statement; we will ensure justice for these victims.”

Sharing a video of a press interview on X, Singh announced his intention to spend the night among them. In the video, he is seen saying, “We aren't doing anyone a favour. We consider this our dharma. The Congress party understands its responsibility. The Congress has always stood with the Maha Dalits, who have been left behind. Since the time of Gandhi and Nehru, the Congress has implemented policies to bring Dalits into the mainstream.”