NC with INDIA bloc, Ladakh constituency to come up for discussion: Omar Abdullah

Discussions on who will contest from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat will be held during the talks on the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc for next year's general elections, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah has said while asserting that his party is with the opposition alliance.

Responding to a question about a pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and the Congress after the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) election, he said on Saturday, "You do not have an assembly.... so the road starts and ends here." "We are in the INDIA alliance. When there will be a talk of seat sharing, definitely this (Ladakh parliamentary seat) will come up for discussion," said Abdullah, who is on a two-day campaign here in support of National Conference (NC) candidates for the October 4 LAHDC-Kargil election.

The NC and the Congress are fighting the elections together.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said his party supported Congress in the 2019 parliamentary elections but lost the seat to BJP.