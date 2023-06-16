NCERT: Experts withdrawing names disrupts curriculum update

As many as 73 academicians, including vice chancellors of central universities, NIT directors and IIM chairpersons, on Thursday termed the withdrawal of names over the NCERT textbook row a "spectacle" by some "arrogant and self-interested" people.

They also alleged that it was disrupting the much needed curriculum updation process.

A couple of days earlier, a number of academicians and political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar, who were part of the NCERT's textbook development committee, had asked the council to drop their names from textbooks over "several substantive revisions of the original texts".