NCP says Pawar will be persuaded to reconsider his decision; denies claim in ‘Saamana’ editorial

Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said that the committee set up by Sharad Pawar to deliberate on his successor will urge him to take back his resignation as party chief and denied the claim in a ‘Saamana’ editorial that some NCP leaders were inclined towards the BJP.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told reporters that the party workers do not want Pawar to step down.

Pawar (82) left his party leaders and workers shellshocked on Tuesday when he announced during the launch of his revised autobiography ‘Lok Majhe Sangati’ that he would be stepping down. He also set up a party committee to decide on his successor.

“The committee set up by Pawar saheb will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the issue and request him to take back his resignation,” Tapase said.