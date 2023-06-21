NCPCR seeks report from WB govt on child casualties in Murshidabad bomb blast

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the West Bengal Government on children injured in a bomb blast in Murshidabad district on June 19.

The NCPCR has also sought an action taken report (ATR) from the state government on this count. A communication in this regard had been sent from NCPCR to the office of the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi seeking the report within the next 24 hours.

On June 19, five children were severely injured in the Jangipur area in Murshidabad district following the explosion of a crude bomb which the kids were playing with, mistaking it for a ball. The five children, aged between seven and 11 years, are currently under treatment at a local hospital. The matter was reported to NCPCR which had taken strong exception to the development.