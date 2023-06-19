Panchayat polls: SC to hear Tuesday plea against HC order directing deployment of central forces in WB

Noting that to date no effective steps have been taken to identify sensitive areas from the law and order point of view and in light of the SEC's submission that it may take a couple of days more to do so, the court had said, "Waiting any longer will cause more damage to the situation and will not aid in protecting the purity of the election process."



The high court had directed the Centre to deploy the required number of central forces and that the cost of it will be borne by the Union government and no part of it will be charged to the state.



The court had on June 13 directed requisition and deployment of central forces forthwith in the areas and districts declared sensitive by the SEC.